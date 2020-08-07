Amino Network (AMIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,568.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $150,037.25 and approximately $29,568.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amino Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.12 or 0.04991440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00050737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

