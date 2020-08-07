AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $63.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,097. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $5,729,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

