AmonD Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and CPDAX. During the last week, AmonD has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $3,914.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.04 or 0.01971702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00190381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110750 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,591,219 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, BitMart, Hanbitco and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.