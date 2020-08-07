Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 2.9% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.68.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.32. 2,110,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.44. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

