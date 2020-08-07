Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will announce sales of $82.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.74 million and the highest is $85.51 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $68.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $320.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.65 million to $327.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $343.77 million, with estimates ranging from $329.71 million to $353.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

NYSE REXR opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.