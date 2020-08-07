Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.07. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAST shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. UBS Group AG increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $7.15. 1,705,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,465. The company has a market cap of $347.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

