Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

STAA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. 94,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $62.51.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $1,821,078.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $6,684,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 262,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 154,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 152,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.