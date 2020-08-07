Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.12.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.