Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

NYSE ZBH opened at $132.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 831.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after buying an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,411,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,018,000 after buying an additional 145,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

