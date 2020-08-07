Analysts Offer Predictions for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

