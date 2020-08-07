Analysts Offer Predictions for Wendys Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wendys by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 150,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.