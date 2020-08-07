Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for UniCredit (UCG)

UniCredit (BIT: UCG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €9.50 ($10.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €9.00 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €9.00 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €10.90 ($12.25) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €9.00 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €10.90 ($12.25) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €11.00 ($12.36) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €9.00 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €9.00 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €8.70 ($9.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – UniCredit was given a new €9.00 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UniCredit SpA has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

