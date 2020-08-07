Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital Power (TSE: CPX) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2020 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

8/5/2020 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

7/31/2020 – Capital Power was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Capital Power was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Capital Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at AltaCorp Capital.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$28.99. The company had a trading volume of 205,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,211. Capital Power Corp has a twelve month low of C$20.23 and a twelve month high of C$38.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

