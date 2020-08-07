Analysts Set Expectations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDRA. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:IDRA remained flat at $$2.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,104. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32).

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 749,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $1,289,987.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 207,012 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

