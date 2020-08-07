Analysts Set Expectations for Paycom Software Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana forecasts that the software maker will earn $4.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.94.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,684. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 365,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

