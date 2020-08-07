Analysts Set Expectations for Potbelly Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,094. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Potbelly by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

