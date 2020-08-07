Analyzing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 0 11 1 0 2.08 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $35.68, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 8.10% 6.68% 0.51% C&F Financial 12.39% 10.86% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and C&F Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.46 billion 1.15 $322.87 million $6.23 5.35 C&F Financial $127.02 million 0.88 $18.86 million N/A N/A

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats C&F Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment finance and leasing; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans; treasury management services, including online banking and debit and credit card services; and letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal wealth management and trust services; secured and unsecured loans; and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

