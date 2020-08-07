Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR) shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.12), 32,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 35,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.41.

Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

About Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc, an animal health company, developes, distributes, and sells licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products and services for the companion animal veterinary markets in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Wholesale. The company exports its products to 50 markets worldwide.

