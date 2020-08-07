APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One APIX token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $1.11 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.01981317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00110678 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

