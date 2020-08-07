apM Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.64 or 0.04962484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002180 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00051098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013081 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

