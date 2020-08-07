Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,434 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,766,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34,683.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,123,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,188. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

