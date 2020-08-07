Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Sell Rating from Northland Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 33.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAOI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

AAOI opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,917.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,912 shares of company stock worth $513,875 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

