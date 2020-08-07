Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

AAOI stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $114,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $513,875. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $163,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

