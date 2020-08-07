Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQMS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $195,046.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,154.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,420 shares of company stock valued at $49,157 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua Metals stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 1.22% of Aqua Metals worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.