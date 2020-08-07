Aragon Hits Market Cap of $95.81 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00025555 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $95.81 million and $6.81 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.04939916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012898 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,480,881 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

