Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Up 6.6%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.58, 2,727,083 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,576,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $353,567.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,894,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aramark by 215.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 145,972 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aramark by 1.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Aramark by 83.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth about $11,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

