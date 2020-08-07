ARbit (ARB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. ARbit has a total market capitalization of $10,080.08 and approximately $12.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARbit has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One ARbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

