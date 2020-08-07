Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%.

Shares of RCUS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 15,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $979.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.09. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.