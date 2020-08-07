Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.46%.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.58. 6,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

ACRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

