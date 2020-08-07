Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.23. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 31,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.21, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

