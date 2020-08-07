Arionum Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $78,614.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,514.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.33 or 0.03251060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.92 or 0.02596111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00495438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00804995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00781757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00059334 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.