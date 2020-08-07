Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) PT Lowered to $45.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.42% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,855. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.40). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,665 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $20,532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 14.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,561,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,647,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 277.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 288,370 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 52.4% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 764,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 262,818 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.