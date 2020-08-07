Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Up 6.7%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.17, 331,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 751,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,936.98% and a negative return on equity of 461.44%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 99,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Astrotech accounts for about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.32% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

