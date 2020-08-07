ASUSTEK COMPUTE/S GDR 144A (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of ASUSTEK COMPUTE/S GDR 144A (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09, 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

ASUSTEK COMPUTE/S GDR 144A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASUUY)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products (3C). The company offers phones and its accessories; and graphics card, desktop, monitor, sound card, headphone and headset, wireless router, and chassis gaming products.

