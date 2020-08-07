ATLANT Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.70 million and $362.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.11 or 0.04993848 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00050825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013319 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATL is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

