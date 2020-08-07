Atlantis Resources (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 29.3%

Atlantis Resources Ltd (LON:SAE) shares dropped 29.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.16), approximately 8,694,789 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.22).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

About Atlantis Resources (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, an energy generation company, engages in the design, development, financing, construction, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of tidal power generation projects worldwide. It also designs, supplies, and maintains tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; and provides project management and consulting, and financial services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.