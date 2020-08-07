Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 1,521 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after acquiring an additional 323,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,257 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.31. 739,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

