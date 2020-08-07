AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 3.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. 24,050,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,266,572. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

