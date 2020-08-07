aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIFE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,319. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

