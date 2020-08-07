Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Aurcrest Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

