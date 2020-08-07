Auroracoin Market Capitalization Hits $696,544.68 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $696,544.68 and approximately $997.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,623.15 or 1.00007897 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00162159 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

