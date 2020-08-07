Axon Enterprise’s (AAXN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,373. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,773.33 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,823 shares of company stock worth $5,522,915. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

