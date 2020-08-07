AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Trading Up 7.3%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 385,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 362,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

