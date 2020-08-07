B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.33

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.33 and traded as high as $226.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 5,152 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In related news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £2,069.76 ($2,547.08). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,050 shares of company stock worth $878,400.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

