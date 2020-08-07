B. Riley Comments on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,482. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

