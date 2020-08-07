B. Riley Weighs in on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $350.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 310,911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 304,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

