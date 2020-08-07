B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Haywood Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,975,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,633. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$510.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$7,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$11,743,237.60. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,470,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,250.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

