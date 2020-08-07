Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE:BAD traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.20. 222,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,366. Badger Daylighting has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$136.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 10,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,518,400.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

