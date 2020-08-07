Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAD. TD Securities downgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Badger Daylighting stock traded down C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$36.20. 222,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,366. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.02.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$136.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.90 million. Analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,518,400.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

