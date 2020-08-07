Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Update

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $175,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $603,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Badger Meter by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 48,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMI. Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.